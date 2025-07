epa10018139 A Coca-Cola HBC plant in Moscow, Russia, 17 June 2022. The US-based Coca-Cola Company has announced that it plans to close the business in Russia due to the situation in Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC owns 10 plants in Russia that produce soft drinks and juices. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting triggering a series of severe economic sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia. EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Lusa