epa05432023 A handout image provided by the Canadian Governmental Department of Environment and Conservation on 19 July 2016 shows ash and fossils at the Mistaken Point Ecological Reserve, near Trepassey, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, 28 September 2014. Mistaken Point was namd to be added to the UNESCO World Heritage list. The 40th World Heritage Committee meets in Istanbul from 10 to 20 July 2016. EPA/BARRETT AND MACKAY / HANDOUT ONE TIME USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

epa05432023