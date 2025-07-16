Acompanhe toda a atualidade informativa em 24noticias.sapo.pt

"Severance" foi a série mais nomeada para a 77.ª edição dos prémios, na frente da corrida e várias categorias.

A série da Apple TV protagonizada por Adam Scott conseguiu reunir 27 nomeações, seguida por "The Penguin" com 24 e "The Studio" e "The White Lotus", com 23 cada.

Além destes, "Andor," "The Last of Us," "Paradise" e "Slow Horses" são fortes candidatos ao Emmy de drama.

Já em comédia, disputam o troféu "Abbott Elementary", "The Bear", "Hacks", "Nobody Wants This", "Only Murders in the Building", "Shrinking", "What We Do in the Shadows" e "The Studio".

"Adolescence", uma minissérie da Netflix que viralizou na sequência de casos de violência entre jovens e nas redes sociais, reuniu 13 nomeações.

Estes são os nomeados nas principais categorias:

Melhor Série de Drama

"Andor"

"A Diplomata"

"The Last of Us"

"Paradise"

"The Pitt"

"Severance"

"Slow Horses"

"The White Lotus"

Melhor Série de Comédia

"Abbott Elementary"

"The Bear"

"Hacks"

"Nobody Wants This"

"Homicídios ao Domicílio"

"Shrinking"

"The Studio"

"What We Do in the Shadows"

Melhor Minissérie ou Antologia

"Adolescence"

"Black Mirror"

"Dying for Sex"

"Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"

"The Penguin"

Melhor Ator em Série de Drama

Sterling K. Brown ("Paradise")

Gary Oldman ("Slow Horses")

Pedro Pascal ("The Last of Us")

Adam Scott ("Severance")

Noah Wyle ("The Pitt")

Melhor Atriz em Série de Drama

Kathy Bates ("Matlock")

Sharon Horgan ("Bad Sisters")

Britt Lower ("Severance")

Bella Ramsey ("The Last of Us")

Keri Russell ("A Diplomata")

Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia

Adam Brody ("Nobody Wants This")

Seth Rogen ("The Studio")

Jason Segel ("Shrinking")

Martin Short ("Only Murders in the Building")

Jeremy Allen White ("The Bear")

Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia

Uzo Aduba ("The Residence")

Kristen Bell ("Nobody Wants This")

Quinta Brunson ("Abbott Elementary")

Ayo Edebiri ("The Bear")

Jean Smart ("Hacks")

Melhor Ator em Minissérie ou Filme para TV

Colin Farrell ("The Penguin")

Stephen Graham ("Adolescence")

Jake Gyllenhaal ("Presumed Innocent")

Brian Tyree Henry ("Dope Thief")

Cooper Koch ("Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story")

Melhor Atriz em Minissérie ou Filme para TV

Cate Blanchett ("Disclaimer")

Meghann Fahy ("Sirens")

Rashida Jones ("Black Mirror")

Cristin Milioti ("The Penguin")

Michelle Williams ("Dying for Sex")

Melhor Ator Secundário em Série de Drama

Zach Cherry ("Severance")

Walton Goggins ("The White Lotus")

Jason Isaacs ("The White Lotus")

James Marsden ("Paradise")

Sam Rockwell ("The White Lotus")

Tramell Tillman ("Severance")

John Turturro ("Severance")

Melhor Atriz Secundária em Série de Drama

Patricia Arquette ("Severance")

Carrie Coon ("The White Lotus")

Katherine LaNasa ("The Pitt")

Julianne Nicholson ("Paradise")

Parker Posey ("The White Lotus")

Natasha Rothwell ("The White Lotus")

Aimee Lou Wood ("The White Lotus")

Melhor Ator Secundário em Série de Comédia

Ike Barinholtz ("The Studio")

Colman Domingo ("The Four Seasons")

Harrison Ford ("Shrinking")

Jeff Hiller ("Somebody Somewhere")

Ebon Moss‑Bachrach ("The Bear")

Michael Urie ("Shrinking")

Bowen Yang ("Saturday Night Live")

Melhor Atriz Secundária em Série de Comédia

Liza Colón-Zayas ("The Bear")

Hannah Einbinder ("Hacks")

Kathryn Hahn ("The Studio")

Janelle James ("Abbott Elementary")

Catherine O’Hara ("The Studio")

Sheryl Lee Ralph ("Abbott Elementary")

Jessica Williams ("Shrinking")

Melhor Ator Secundário em Minissérie ou Filme para TV

Javier Bardem ("Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story")

Bill Camp ("Presumed Innocent")

Owen Cooper ("Adolescence")

Rob Delaney ("Dying for Sex")

Peter Sarsgaard ("Presumed Innocent")

Ashley Walters ("Adolescence")

Melhor Atriz Secundária em Minissérie ou Filme para TV