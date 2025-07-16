Acompanhe toda a atualidade informativa em 24noticias.sapo.pt

"Severance" foi a série mais nomeada para a 77.ª edição dos prémios, na frente da corrida e várias categorias.

A série da Apple TV protagonizada por Adam Scott conseguiu reunir 27 nomeações, seguida por "The Penguin" com 24 e "The Studio" e "The White Lotus", com 23 cada.

Além destes, "Andor," "The Last of Us," "Paradise" e "Slow Horses" são fortes candidatos ao Emmy de drama.

Já em comédia, disputam o troféu "Abbott Elementary", "The Bear", "Hacks", "Nobody Wants This", "Only Murders in the Building", "Shrinking", "What We Do in the Shadows" e "The Studio".

"Adolescence", uma minissérie da Netflix que viralizou na sequência de casos de violência entre jovens e nas redes sociais, reuniu 13 nomeações.

Estes são os nomeados nas principais categorias:

Melhor Série de Drama

  • "Andor"
  • "A Diplomata"
  • "The Last of Us"
  • "Paradise"
  • "The Pitt"
  • "Severance"
  • "Slow Horses"
  • "The White Lotus"

Melhor Série de Comédia

  • "Abbott Elementary"
  • "The Bear"
  • "Hacks"
  • "Nobody Wants This"
  • "Homicídios ao Domicílio"
  • "Shrinking"
  • "The Studio"
  • "What We Do in the Shadows"

Melhor Minissérie ou Antologia

  • "Adolescence"
  • "Black Mirror"
  • "Dying for Sex"
  • "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"
  • "The Penguin"

Melhor Ator em Série de Drama

  • Sterling K. Brown ("Paradise")
  • Gary Oldman ("Slow Horses")
  • Pedro Pascal ("The Last of Us")
  • Adam Scott ("Severance")
  • Noah Wyle ("The Pitt")

Melhor Atriz em Série de Drama

  • Kathy Bates ("Matlock")
  • Sharon Horgan ("Bad Sisters")
  • Britt Lower ("Severance")
  • Bella Ramsey ("The Last of Us")
  • Keri Russell ("A Diplomata")

Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia

  • Adam Brody ("Nobody Wants This")
  • Seth Rogen ("The Studio")
  • Jason Segel ("Shrinking")
  • Martin Short ("Only Murders in the Building")
  • Jeremy Allen White ("The Bear")

Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia

  • Uzo Aduba ("The Residence")
  • Kristen Bell ("Nobody Wants This")
  • Quinta Brunson ("Abbott Elementary")
  • Ayo Edebiri ("The Bear")
  • Jean Smart ("Hacks")

Melhor Ator em Minissérie ou Filme para TV

  • Colin Farrell ("The Penguin")
  • Stephen Graham ("Adolescence")
  • Jake Gyllenhaal ("Presumed Innocent")
  • Brian Tyree Henry ("Dope Thief")
  • Cooper Koch ("Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story")

Melhor Atriz em Minissérie ou Filme para TV

  • Cate Blanchett ("Disclaimer")
  • Meghann Fahy ("Sirens")
  • Rashida Jones ("Black Mirror")
  • Cristin Milioti ("The Penguin")
  • Michelle Williams ("Dying for Sex")

Melhor Ator Secundário em Série de Drama

  • Zach Cherry ("Severance")
  • Walton Goggins ("The White Lotus")
  • Jason Isaacs ("The White Lotus")
  • James Marsden ("Paradise")
  • Sam Rockwell ("The White Lotus")
  • Tramell Tillman ("Severance")
  • John Turturro ("Severance")

Melhor Atriz Secundária em Série de Drama

  • Patricia Arquette ("Severance")
  • Carrie Coon ("The White Lotus")
  • Katherine LaNasa ("The Pitt")
  • Julianne Nicholson ("Paradise")
  • Parker Posey ("The White Lotus")
  • Natasha Rothwell ("The White Lotus")
  • Aimee Lou Wood ("The White Lotus")

Melhor Ator Secundário em Série de Comédia

  • Ike Barinholtz ("The Studio")
  • Colman Domingo ("The Four Seasons")
  • Harrison Ford ("Shrinking")
  • Jeff Hiller ("Somebody Somewhere")
  • Ebon Moss‑Bachrach ("The Bear")
  • Michael Urie ("Shrinking")
  • Bowen Yang ("Saturday Night Live")

Melhor Atriz Secundária em Série de Comédia

  • Liza Colón-Zayas ("The Bear")
  • Hannah Einbinder ("Hacks")
  • Kathryn Hahn ("The Studio")
  • Janelle James ("Abbott Elementary")
  • Catherine O’Hara ("The Studio")
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph ("Abbott Elementary")
  • Jessica Williams ("Shrinking")

Melhor Ator Secundário em Minissérie ou Filme para TV

  • Javier Bardem ("Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story")
  • Bill Camp ("Presumed Innocent")
  • Owen Cooper ("Adolescence")
  • Rob Delaney ("Dying for Sex")
  • Peter Sarsgaard ("Presumed Innocent")
  • Ashley Walters ("Adolescence")

Melhor Atriz Secundária em Minissérie ou Filme para TV

  • Erin Doherty ("Adolescence")
  • Ruth Negga ("Presumed Innocent")
  • Deirdre O’Connell ("The Penguin")
  • Chloë Sevigny ("Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story")
  • Jenny Slate ("Dying for Sex")