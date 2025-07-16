Acompanhe toda a atualidade informativa em 24noticias.sapo.pt
"Severance" foi a série mais nomeada para a 77.ª edição dos prémios, na frente da corrida e várias categorias.
A série da Apple TV protagonizada por Adam Scott conseguiu reunir 27 nomeações, seguida por "The Penguin" com 24 e "The Studio" e "The White Lotus", com 23 cada.
Além destes, "Andor," "The Last of Us," "Paradise" e "Slow Horses" são fortes candidatos ao Emmy de drama.
Já em comédia, disputam o troféu "Abbott Elementary", "The Bear", "Hacks", "Nobody Wants This", "Only Murders in the Building", "Shrinking", "What We Do in the Shadows" e "The Studio".
"Adolescence", uma minissérie da Netflix que viralizou na sequência de casos de violência entre jovens e nas redes sociais, reuniu 13 nomeações.
Estes são os nomeados nas principais categorias:
Melhor Série de Drama
- "Andor"
- "A Diplomata"
- "The Last of Us"
- "Paradise"
- "The Pitt"
- "Severance"
- "Slow Horses"
- "The White Lotus"
Melhor Série de Comédia
- "Abbott Elementary"
- "The Bear"
- "Hacks"
- "Nobody Wants This"
- "Homicídios ao Domicílio"
- "Shrinking"
- "The Studio"
- "What We Do in the Shadows"
Melhor Minissérie ou Antologia
- "Adolescence"
- "Black Mirror"
- "Dying for Sex"
- "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"
- "The Penguin"
Melhor Ator em Série de Drama
- Sterling K. Brown ("Paradise")
- Gary Oldman ("Slow Horses")
- Pedro Pascal ("The Last of Us")
- Adam Scott ("Severance")
- Noah Wyle ("The Pitt")
Melhor Atriz em Série de Drama
- Kathy Bates ("Matlock")
- Sharon Horgan ("Bad Sisters")
- Britt Lower ("Severance")
- Bella Ramsey ("The Last of Us")
- Keri Russell ("A Diplomata")
Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia
- Adam Brody ("Nobody Wants This")
- Seth Rogen ("The Studio")
- Jason Segel ("Shrinking")
- Martin Short ("Only Murders in the Building")
- Jeremy Allen White ("The Bear")
Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia
- Uzo Aduba ("The Residence")
- Kristen Bell ("Nobody Wants This")
- Quinta Brunson ("Abbott Elementary")
- Ayo Edebiri ("The Bear")
- Jean Smart ("Hacks")
Melhor Ator em Minissérie ou Filme para TV
- Colin Farrell ("The Penguin")
- Stephen Graham ("Adolescence")
- Jake Gyllenhaal ("Presumed Innocent")
- Brian Tyree Henry ("Dope Thief")
- Cooper Koch ("Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story")
Melhor Atriz em Minissérie ou Filme para TV
- Cate Blanchett ("Disclaimer")
- Meghann Fahy ("Sirens")
- Rashida Jones ("Black Mirror")
- Cristin Milioti ("The Penguin")
- Michelle Williams ("Dying for Sex")
Melhor Ator Secundário em Série de Drama
- Zach Cherry ("Severance")
- Walton Goggins ("The White Lotus")
- Jason Isaacs ("The White Lotus")
- James Marsden ("Paradise")
- Sam Rockwell ("The White Lotus")
- Tramell Tillman ("Severance")
- John Turturro ("Severance")
Melhor Atriz Secundária em Série de Drama
- Patricia Arquette ("Severance")
- Carrie Coon ("The White Lotus")
- Katherine LaNasa ("The Pitt")
- Julianne Nicholson ("Paradise")
- Parker Posey ("The White Lotus")
- Natasha Rothwell ("The White Lotus")
- Aimee Lou Wood ("The White Lotus")
Melhor Ator Secundário em Série de Comédia
- Ike Barinholtz ("The Studio")
- Colman Domingo ("The Four Seasons")
- Harrison Ford ("Shrinking")
- Jeff Hiller ("Somebody Somewhere")
- Ebon Moss‑Bachrach ("The Bear")
- Michael Urie ("Shrinking")
- Bowen Yang ("Saturday Night Live")
Melhor Atriz Secundária em Série de Comédia
- Liza Colón-Zayas ("The Bear")
- Hannah Einbinder ("Hacks")
- Kathryn Hahn ("The Studio")
- Janelle James ("Abbott Elementary")
- Catherine O’Hara ("The Studio")
- Sheryl Lee Ralph ("Abbott Elementary")
- Jessica Williams ("Shrinking")
Melhor Ator Secundário em Minissérie ou Filme para TV
- Javier Bardem ("Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story")
- Bill Camp ("Presumed Innocent")
- Owen Cooper ("Adolescence")
- Rob Delaney ("Dying for Sex")
- Peter Sarsgaard ("Presumed Innocent")
- Ashley Walters ("Adolescence")
Melhor Atriz Secundária em Minissérie ou Filme para TV
- Erin Doherty ("Adolescence")
- Ruth Negga ("Presumed Innocent")
- Deirdre O’Connell ("The Penguin")
- Chloë Sevigny ("Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story")
- Jenny Slate ("Dying for Sex")
