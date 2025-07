A bomb disposal robot, or Explosive Ordnance Disposal robot, sits on Pearl Street on the site of an attack on demonstrators calling for the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza, in Boulder, Colorado, on June 1, 2025. Several people suffered burns and other injuries June 1st in the US state of Colorado in what the FBI called a "targeted terror attack" against demonstrators seeking the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza. Police in the city of Boulder said a man was taken into custody. They were more cautious in presuming a possible motive for the attack, which multiple sources said was committed against members of the Jewish community during a peaceful gathering. (Photo by Eli Imadali / AFP)

AFP