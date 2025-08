(FILES) This photograph taken on February 23, 2023, in Paris, shows the anti-diabetic medication "Ozempic" (semaglutide) made by Danish pharmaceutical company "Novo Nordisk". Surging demand for diabetes and weight loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy has propelled Danish pharma group Novo Nordisk to the top spot as Europe's most valuable company, giving Denmark's economy a major makeover. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP)

