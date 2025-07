Seventeen year-old Marissa Hamilton (C) laughs with her friends Elizabeth Fedorchalk (R) and Makayla Smith (L) as they sit in the girls dorm at Wellspring Academy October 21, 2009 in Reedley, California. Struggling with her weight, Hamilton enrolled at the Wellspring Academy, a special school that helps teens and college level students lose weight along with academic courses.

AFP; JUSTIN SULLIVAN