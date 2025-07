epa10196596 A man above 55 years old undergoes memory screening test and brain health awareness program at 'Brain Health Clinic' at Jayanagar General Hospital on the occasion of 'World Alzheimer's Day' in Bangalore, India, 21 September 2022. World Alzheimer's Day held this year under the theme 'Know Dementia, Know Alzheimer's'. EPA/JAGADEESH NV

Lusa