epa08148103 A handout photo made available by the EU Commission shows European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (L) meeting US President Donald Trump during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum 2020 in Davos, Switzerland, 21 January 2020. The meeting brings together entrepreneurs, scientists, corporate and political leaders in Davos from January 21 to 24. EPA/STEFAN WERMUTH HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

