Firemen battle with a wildfire that broke out in Ierapetra at the southern Greek island of Crete, on July 3, 2025. A forest fire fanned by gale-force winds in the Greek holiday island of Crete led to the evacuation of locals and tourists, officials said on July 3, 2025. Greece is in the midst of a heatwave that is searing large chunks of Europe. (Photo by Costas Metaxakis / AFP)

AFP or licensors