epa07735447 Socialist Party's candidate, Pedro Sanchez, reacts in the Chamber after the unsuccessful first round vote of the investiture debate held at the Parliament's Lower Chamber, in Madrid, Spain, 23 July 2019. Sanchez failed to obtain the needed absolute majority with a result of 170 'no' against 124 'yes' and 52 'abstentions' votes. The second round of the voting, in which Sanchez only would require a simple majority to be confirmed as Prime Minister, will be held on the upcoming 25 July. EPA/EMILIO NARANJO

