Former Prime Minister Jose Socrates, the main defendant in Operation Marques, speaks to journalist upon his arrival at the Lisbon Central Criminal Court on Campus de Justica, where a panel of judges presided over by Susana Seca will try Socrates and 20 other defendants, including individuals and companies, for 117 crimes, in Lisbon, Portugal, 03 July 2025. Former Portuguese prime minister Jose Socrates and the other 20 official suspects in Operation Marques are to stand trial on Thursday at the Campus de Justiça in Lisbon, more than a decade after the case accusing the former PM of corruption came to light. MIGUEL A. LOPES/LUSA

© 2025 LUSA - Agência de Notícias de Portugal, S.A.