A file picture dated 08 September 2005 shows members of US band Destiny's Child, (L-R) Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles and Michelle Williams at the 2nd annual Fashion Rocks Concert at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York, USA. According to reports on 10 January 2013, Destiny's Child will release their first new song entitled 'Nuclear' in eight years. It will be part of a compilation of their most romantic songs, called 'Love Songs'.

EPA/PETER FOLEY