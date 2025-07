epaselect epa12133095 Immigration activists places flowers and candles in the front gate of Krome Service Processing Center during the 'Vigil for the Voiceless' in Miami, Florida, USA, 24 May 2025. 'Vigil for the Voiceless' is, according to the organizers, held to honor the victims of the deportation system. The Krome Service Processing Center, under the authority of ICE, is a facility that yearly processes over 10,000 detainees and almost 5,000 are deported. It is the US's oldest immigration detention facility. EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Lusa