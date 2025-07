epa11908503 An Aedes aegypti mosquito, responsible for the transmission of the Dengue virus, in Brasilia, Brazil, 13 February 2025 (issued 19 February 2025). The government of the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, the most populous in the country, decreed a health emergency on 19 February due to the rapid increase in cases of dengue fever, and announced new investments to combat the transmission of the virus. EPA/Andre Borges

Lusa