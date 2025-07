epa12144341 A photo released by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presiding over a meeting of the Eighth Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) at the headquarters of the WPK Central Committee in North Korea, 28 May 2025 (issued 30 May 2025). According to KCNA, the meeting focused on key issues related to exercising strict control and guidance to ensure all military and political activities of the DPRK armed forces remain aligned. EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Lusa