epa05023363 Clouds are howering over the Finnish capital Helsinki, with the Finnish flag on a boat almost hanging half-mast, Helsinki, Finland, 26 September 2015. Eurozone economic growth slowed in the third quarter of 2015, coming in at a less-than-expected 0.3 per cent compared with the previous three months, according to data released 13 November 2015. The 19-member currency bloc has struggled to rev up its economic engine after emerging from recession in 2013. Inflation is hovering around zero and unemployment is only gradually falling. Growth in the eurozone's gross domestic product (GDP) continued to slip after dropping from 0.5 per cent in the first quarter and 0.4 per cent in the second, according to an estimate by the European Union's statistics office, Eurostat. Finland is part of Eurozone and it's currently worst performing economy. EPA/MAURITZ ANTIN