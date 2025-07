COMFORT, TEXAS - JULY 04: Boerne Search and Rescue teams navigate upstream in an inflatable boat on the flooded Guadalupe River on July 4, 2025 in Comfort, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas with multiple fatalities reported. Eric Vryn/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Eric Vryn / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

AFP