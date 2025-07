epa12211605 Tourists evacuate a hotel, during a wildfire in Ierapetra, on Crete island, Greece, 02 July 2025. A large wildfire erupted in the afternoon in an agro-forested area in eastern Crete, at the Ahlia site in Lasithi prefecture, with authorities later issuing an alert to local residents to evacuate towards Ierapetra. A total of 155 firefighters were dispatched to the scene, operating 38 vehicles, while two water-dropping aircraft assisted. EPA/NIKOS CHALKIADAKIS

Lusa