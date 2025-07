epa000367997 A photograph of Salvador Dali, the master of Surrealism taken in 1954 by Philippe Halsman, on display at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, in Philadelphia Pennsylvania Friday 11 February 2005, This photograph, and over 200 other works of art by Dali (1904-1989) are part of the 'Centennial Retrospective' of the Spainish-born artist organized by the Palazzo Grassi, Venice Italy; The Philadelphia Museum of Art and The Gala-Salvador Dali Foundation in Figueres, Spain. The retrospective exhibition travelled from Venice only to Philadelphia where it will be on view from 16 February through 15 May 2005. EPA/TOM MIHALEK

TOM MIHALEK/EPA