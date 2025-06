epa11641014 A dead fish in the sand of the dry bed of the Solimoes River, in the Manacapuru region, Amazonas, Brazil, 03 October 2024. The level of the Solimoes River reached the level of 2.51m today and continues to drop every day, an effect caused by the drought that is affecting the region in northern Brazil. EPA/RAPHAEL ALVES

Lusa