A biologist looks at microplastics found in sea species at the Hellenic Centre for Marine Research near Athens, on November 26, 2019. - "Marine litter is a global issue, so it is (present) in Greece. More than 70 percent of marine litter is plastic in Greece," says Katerina Tsagari, a biologist .The team has found litter, most of it plastic, in about 75 percent of loggerhead turtles tested. Overall, they have found plastic ingestion in between 20 and 45 percent of the species tested, which include fish, crabs and mussels. (Photo by LOUISA GOULIAMAKI / AFP)

AFP or licensors