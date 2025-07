A voter casts his ballot for the parliamentary elections at a polling station in Moita, near of Lisbon, Portugal, 18 May 2025. More than 10.8 million voters living in Portugal and abroad will be asked to vote in these early parliamentary elections on 18 May and choose from among the 20 competing political forces the party they believe should form the next government and elect the 230 seats of the Assembly of the Republic for the next legislature. ANTONIO COTRIM/LUSA

