Mozambique's President Daniel Chapo salutes citizens during Mozambique’s 50th Independence Day in Maputo, Mozambique, 25 June 2025. Mozambique celebrates its 50th anniversary today, with the central ceremonies taking place at the historic Machava stadium, the place where the country's first President, Samora Machel, proclaimed independence on 25 June 1975, after a war against the Portuguese colonial regime that began on 25 September 1964. LUISA NHANTUMBO/LUSA

Lusa