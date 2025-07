epa11858406 EasyJet planes at London Luton Airport in Luton, Britain, 28 January 2025. Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, is expected to support airport expansion at Luton, Heathrow, and Gatwick during a speech on growth next week. London Luton Airport aims to construct a new terminal and increase its capacity from 18 to 32 million passengers annually by 2040. EPA/NEIL HALL

