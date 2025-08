This underwater photo taken on June 14, 2024 shows 14-year-old Nannalin "Fleur" Pornprasertsom surveying bleached corals during her coral conservation and citizen science course at Black Turtle Dive around Koh Tao island in the southern Thai province of Surat Thani. Coral bleaching has been recorded in over 60 countries since early 2023, threatening reefs that are key to ocean biodiversity and support fishing and tourism industries globally, and that death spiral is everywhere in the waters of the Gulf of Thailand around Koh Tao. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP) / To go with 'THAILAND-OCEANS-CONSERVATION-CORAL,FOCUS' by Sara HUSSEIN

